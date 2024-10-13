Ons Jabeur won the Ningbo Open in 2023 to scoop her first hard-court title and 15 of the top 20 players in the WTA rankings will be in the draw. However, Jabeur won't return after her season was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pegula, who was a US Open finalist, will feature, as will Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini.

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu was set to feature at the Ningbo Open after she was forced to retire during her Korea Open quarter-final against Daria Kasatkina due to a foot injury, but she has confirmed that she has had to withdraw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the China Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Ningbo Open 2024?

The WTA 500 tournament starts on Monday 14th October 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 20th October 2024.

Coverage begins from around 6am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Ningbo Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Ningbo Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.