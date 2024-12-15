Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2024, including schedule, date, TV channel and live stream details.
The Next Gen ATP Finals is the final stop on the 2024 calendar for elite men's tennis contenders.
This is the ultimate opportunity to watch tomorrow's stars today, with players aged 20-and-under set to duel for the crown.
Hamad Medjedovic upset the odds last year to clinch the title, though he is too old to return to defend his crown in 2024.
World No.20 Arthur Fils is the highest-ranked competitor in the fold for this edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Alex Michelsen, Jakub Mensik and Shang Juncheng are all inside the world top 50 and will be keen to put their name up in lights to finally wrap up the 2024 season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 tennis tournament.
When is the Next Gen ATP Finals 2024?
The tournament starts on Wednesday 18th December 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 22nd December 2024.
Play begins from around midday UK time each day.
How to watch and live stream Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 in the UK
You can watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.