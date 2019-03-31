Rafael Nadal pulled out of the competition before it even started due to a right knee problem that forced him to withdraw from the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage throughout the competition with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Open.

When is the Miami Open on?

The Miami Open Men’s Singles competition starts on Wednesday 20th March 2019 and runs until Sunday 31st March.

Play begins from the following times:

Wednesday 20th March until Tuesday 26th March – 3:00pm (UK time)

Wednesday 27th March until Sunday 31st March – 5:00pm (UK time)

How to watch the Miami Open

Fans can watch all of the action live on Amazon Prime.

Prime Video will host live matches, in-studio analysis and bring court-side reports throughout the tournament.

Existing Amazon Prime members can access the tournament for no extra cost.

New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial which includes one-day delivery on Amazon.co.uk items as well as live tennis action and Prime Video TV shows.

The service usually costs £7.99 per month and will host big events including the US Open later in the year.

