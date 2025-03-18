The first day of play will see the non-seeded women's players enter the singles draw, before the men start on Wednesday.

Fans across the nation will be determined to see Draper continue his west coast form on the east coast of the US, as he eyes up a strong run-up to a big summer of tennis.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Miami Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Miami Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 18th March

All UK time. Singles and Doubles matches.

Grandstand

Start 3pm

Alycia Parks (USA) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Naomi Osaka (USA) v [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)

Sofia Kenin (USA) v [WC] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Butch Buchholz

Start 3pm

Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v [PR] Caty McNally (USA)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

[PR] Lauren Davis (USA) v [Q] Aoi Ito (JPN)

Ann Li (USA) v [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA)

Court 1

Start 3pm

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Magda Linette (POL)

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)

[Q] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

Miami Open 2025 schedule

All UK time.

Singles

Tuesday 18th March: Women's 1st

Wednesday 19th March: Men's 1st / Women's 1st

Thursday 20th March: Men's 1st / Women's 2nd

Friday 21st March: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd

Saturday 22nd March: Men's 2nd / Women's 3rd

Sunday 23rd March: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd

Monday 24th March: Men's 3rd / Women's 4th

Tuesday 25th March: Men's 4th / Women's QFs

Wednesday 26th March: Men's QFs / Women's QFs

Thursday 27th March: Men's QFs / Women's SFs

Friday 28th March: Men's SFs

Saturday 29th March: Women's final

Sunday 30th March: Men's final

