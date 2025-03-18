Miami Open 2025 order of play today: Schedule today (Tuesday 18th March)
We've rounded up the full Miami Open 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The Miami Open arrives hot on the heels of another US-based tournament that has threatened to upend the current order in world tennis.
British star Jack Draper and Mirra Andreeva clinched their maiden ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 titles respectively, and arrive in Florida with terrific momentum.
The first day of play will see the non-seeded women's players enter the singles draw, before the men start on Wednesday.
Fans across the nation will be determined to see Draper continue his west coast form on the east coast of the US, as he eyes up a strong run-up to a big summer of tennis.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Miami Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Miami Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 18th March
All UK time. Singles and Doubles matches.
Grandstand
Start 3pm
- Alycia Parks (USA) v Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
- Naomi Osaka (USA) v [Q] Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR)
- Sofia Kenin (USA) v [WC] Petra Kvitova (CZE)
- Ashlyn Krueger (USA) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)
Butch Buchholz
Start 3pm
- Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) v [PR] Caty McNally (USA)
- Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
- [PR] Lauren Davis (USA) v [Q] Aoi Ito (JPN)
- Ann Li (USA) v [Q] Taylor Townsend (USA)
Court 1
Start 3pm
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Magda Linette (POL)
- Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
- [Q] Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [Q] Claire Liu (USA)
- Olga Danilovic (SRB) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miami Open 2025 schedule
All UK time.
Singles
- Tuesday 18th March: Women's 1st
- Wednesday 19th March: Men's 1st / Women's 1st
- Thursday 20th March: Men's 1st / Women's 2nd
- Friday 21st March: Men's 2nd / Women's 2nd
- Saturday 22nd March: Men's 2nd / Women's 3rd
- Sunday 23rd March: Men's 3rd / Women's 3rd
- Monday 24th March: Men's 3rd / Women's 4th
- Tuesday 25th March: Men's 4th / Women's QFs
- Wednesday 26th March: Men's QFs / Women's QFs
- Thursday 27th March: Men's QFs / Women's SFs
- Friday 28th March: Men's SFs
- Saturday 29th March: Women's final
- Sunday 30th March: Men's final
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.