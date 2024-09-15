The top three ranked players in the world eligible for each team were automatically invited to the Laver Cup. The highest-ranked players to accept the invite were current No.2 Alexander Zverev of Germany and No.7 Taylor Fritz of the USA.

Captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe have each selected three picks to complete their line-ups.

Laver Cup 2024 teams

Team Europe

Captain: Bjorn Borg | Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev

Team World

Captain: John McEnroe | Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe

Francisco Cerundolo

Taylor Fritz

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Ben Shelton

Alejandro Tabilo

Frances Tiafoe

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK

Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport from Friday 20th September 2024 until Sunday 22nd September 2024. Play begins at 12pm on the first two days and 1pm on Sunday.

The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.

You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

