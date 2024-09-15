Laver Cup 2024 teams confirmed: Line-ups for Team Europe and Team World
Your guide to the team line-ups at the Laver Cup 2024.
The Laver Cup teams have been confirmed for 2024, with a host of superstars and high-profile names set to duel for glory.
Team Europe won the first four editions of the tournament before Team World struck back with back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2023.
The top three ranked players in the world eligible for each team were automatically invited to the Laver Cup. The highest-ranked players to accept the invite were current No.2 Alexander Zverev of Germany and No.7 Taylor Fritz of the USA.
Captains Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe have each selected three picks to complete their line-ups.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the team line-ups at the Laver Cup 2024.
More like this
Laver Cup 2024 teams
Team Europe
Captain: Bjorn Borg | Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Daniil Medvedev
- Rafael Nadal
- Casper Ruud
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Alexander Zverev
Team World
Captain: John McEnroe | Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Taylor Fritz
- Thanasi Kokkinakis
- Ben Shelton
- Alejandro Tabilo
- Frances Tiafoe
How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2024 in the UK
Coverage of the Laver Cup 2024 will be live on discovery+ and Eurosport from Friday 20th September 2024 until Sunday 22nd September 2024. Play begins at 12pm on the first two days and 1pm on Sunday.
The Laver Cup is available with a discovery+ Standard monthly pass from £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.
Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and the Standard Plan, plus TNT Sports, which includes Premier League, Champions League and other European football tournaments, as well as UFC, MotoGP and more.
You can access discovery+ via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop computers and laptops or smart TVs.
discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.