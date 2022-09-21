The Swiss maestro has missed most of the last two years through injury issues and is set to retire following this week's Laver Cup tournament.

The Laver Cup offers tennis fans one last chance to see a legend on court as Roger Federer's last match approaches.

Federer will link up with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray for Team Europe in an emotional send-off for one of the true all-time greatest sportsmen.

Entering its fifth year, the Laver Cup is styled as the Ryder Cup of tennis, with two teams of top players from Europe and the Rest of the World battling against each other for points.

Europe have won all four editions so far, including a 14-1 rout over Team World last year in Boston, USA.

When is the Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup begins on Friday 23rd September 2022.

The tournament will draw to a close after three days of action on Sunday 25th September 2022.

How to watch and live stream Laver Cup 2022 in the UK

You can stream every match of the Laver Cup live and on-demand on discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.

discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest tennis stars in the Laver Cup than ever before.

This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.

Laver Cup 2022 schedule

All UK time.

Friday 23rd September

Day Session

Match 1: Singles (1pm)

Match 2: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 3: Singles (7pm)

Match 4: Doubles (7pm)

Saturday 24th September

Day Session

Match 5: Singles (1pm)

Match 6: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 7: Singles (7pm)

Match 8: Doubles (7pm)

Sunday 25th September

Day Session

Match 9: Doubles (1pm)

Match 10: Singles (1pm)

Night Session

Match 11: Singles (7pm)

Match 12: Singles (7pm)

Where is the Laver Cup 2022 held?

The Laver Cup is being held at the O2 Arena in London, once home to the ATP Tour Finals.

The venue boasts a rich history in men's tennis with the finest players around strutting their stuff on the court between 2009 and 2020 before the Finals moved to Turin.

