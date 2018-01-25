The match is still only provisionally scheduled, but at present the semi-final look likely to take place on Thursday 25th January on the Rod Laver Arena.

It is expected that the match will begin at 7.30pm Australian time, which is 8.30am UK time - so make sure you set your alarm clock to not miss a game, set... or match!

Who is he playing?

His opponent is 29-year-old Marin Čilić from Croatia - the current world number 6.

How can I watch and stream the match live?

There are various ways tennis fans are able to watch the match live on television and online.

If you want to stream the match you can get a free 7 day trial to Eurosport Player with Amazon Prime which will give you access to every match in the Australian Open up until its conclusion - including the semi-final and the final if the British number two makes it through.

The game will also be live on Eurosport on television for existing subscribers to the channel via satellite and cable.