When does Wimbledon start?

Wimbledon 2017 kicks off on Monday 3rd July, and runs until Sunday 16th July.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

The coverage on BBC1 and BBC2 will be led as usual by presenter and former pro tennis player Sue Barker. She will host daily from the All England Tennis Club for two weeks, where she will also be joined by the likes of former Wimbledon champions Boris Becker, Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe and Billie Jean King.

Also joining the line-up will be Vijay Amritraj, Tracy Austin, Jamie Baker, Chris Bradnam, Charlie Brougham, James Burridge, Pat Cash, Andrew Castle, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Barry Davies, Jo Durie, Peter Fleming, Paul Hand, Tim Henman, John Inverdale, John Lloyd, Dan Lobb, John McEnroe, Ronald McIntosh, David Mercer, Nick Mullins, Peter Odgers, Mark Petchey, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Gigi Salmon, Sam Smith and Liz Smylie.

Reports and features will come from Lee McKenzie, Ore Oduba, Rishi Persad and Phil Jones.

Today at Wimbledon: BBC2 will be home to the nightly highlights programme Today at Wimbledon, with Clare Balding at the helm. She'll be reporting from the open air studio by The Hill and will give the lowdown on the day's play, with the help of expert analysis.

BBC1 documentary with Sue Barker: There will also be a BBC1 documentary fronted by Sue Barker looking back at the history of Wimbledon, and putting the focus on some of the greatest players in Wimbledon history – from Bjorn Borg and Billie Jean King to Pete Sampras to Andy Murray. Barker herself has seen The Championships from the inside for 50 years, and now she'll be travelling far and wide to catch up with the biggest names in tennis.

How to listen to Wimbledon on the radio

BBC Radio 5 Live promises "100 hours of action" for eager tennis fans. Tony Livesey and Eleanor Oldroyd will be reporting live from the All England Tennis Club throughout The Championships.

Over on 5 live sports extra, Karthi Gnanasegaram will present coverage of the day’s early matches.

Former tennis champions and experts will be on hand to provide analysis, including Pat Cash, Jana Novotna, Mary Pierce, Leon Smith, Annabel Croft, Mats Wilander, Mark Woodforde, Miles Maclagan, Jeff Tarango, Tracy Austin, Fabrice Santoro, Jeremy Bates, Naomi Broady and Naomi Cavaday.

Leading the commentary team will be BBC Sport's tennis correspondent Russell Fuller. Others on board include David Law, Gigi Salmon, Jonathan Overend, Vassos Alexander, Iain Carter, Alastair Eykyn, Philip Studd, Delyth Lloyd, Alastair Bruce-Ball and Sara Orchard.

Wimbledon's Greatest Moment: On June 28th at 8:30pm-10:30pm on Radio 5 live, Jonathan Overend and a panel of experts will count down the top 10 highlights from the last 90 years as voted for by the public.

6-love-6: Former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe will return once again to host 6-love-6, taking calls from listeners and chatting with guests about the tournament so far.

See matches from every court online

The BBC Sport website and app will feature 15 live HD video streams to capture the action from every court, broadcasting at bbc.co.uk/sport. The site will also provide text commentary, audience interaction, rolling highlights, in-depth pundit analysis and infographics.

Andy Murray, the current men's singles champion, will give Wimbledon fans an insight into his journey on his BBC Sport blog.

Special coverage on BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland will have daily reports on the progress of Andy Murray – and any other Scots in the competition, of course.

BBC Regions and Local Radio

BBC Regions and Local Radio will follow the progress of all the British players in the Championship, including those in the wheelchair and junior events.

The Georgey Spanswick Show: On 4th July, across Local Radio, this programme will come live from Wimbledon from 7pm.