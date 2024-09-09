Iga Świątek is untouchable at the top. The Polish star will finish the year in pole position in the rankings – the question is simply how far ahead of the pack she will finish.

Greek star Maria Sakkari is the reigning champion in Mexico. She defeated unseeded ace Caroline Dolehide in the final last year.

She returns to the court for the tournament this time around, while Zheng Qinwen is expected to be the top seed for the event with the top six players in the world absent.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Guadalajara Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Guadalajara Open 2024?

The tournament starts on Monday 9th September 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Play begins from around 8pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Guadalajara Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Guadalajara Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.