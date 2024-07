Rafael Nadal is targeting an incredible 11th title on clay. while Simona Halep is hoping to land her maiden Grand Slam title in her third Roland Garros final.

The whole tournament will also be live on Eurosport for subscribers. The matches will also be mainly on ITV4, with the men’s and women’s finals on 9 and 10 June on ITV.

Find out everything you need to know about the French Open 2018 below.

Where can I watch the French Open 2018 live on TV?

Roland-Garros 2018 kicks off on Sunday 27th May - with live coverage all day from 9.30am on ITV4. Eurosport subscribers can watch live on Eurosport 1 from 9.30am.

If you're not a Eurosport subscriber but you want to watch more of the coverage, you can get a free 7 day trial to Eurosport Player with Amazon Prime which will give you access to every match in the French Open up until its conclusion.

The tournament will be broadcast on both channels through until the final day on Sunday 10th of June.

When are the finals?

The women's final - featuring Simona Halep and Sloane Stevens - takes place on Saturday 9th June at 2pm.

The men's final - featuring Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem - follows on Sunday 10th June at 2pm.

Coverage of both finals will begin at 1:30pm on ITV.

Where are Andy Murray and Roger Federer?

World no.2 Roger Federer has decided to skip the clay court season entirely - a savvy move as he attempts to prolong his career (he turns 37 in August). He's only won here once (in 2009), and knows he has a better chance of besting long-term rival Rafael Nadal on grass in Wimbledon next month.

Murray, on the other hand, is not yet fully recovered after undergoing hip surgery in January. The Scot hopes to make it back in time for Wimbledon, however. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed.

Who are the favourites?

World no.1 Rafael Nadal, often referred to as "the king of clay", is the all-time record holder at the French Open, with a staggering ten wins, is a strong favourite, particularly with his closest rivals sitting the tournament out. Could Del Petro, Thiem or unseeded Cecchinato stop the Spaniard in his tracks?

In the women's, Serena Williams - the most successful female player of the Open era - pulled out with injury from her first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter last September. Instead, world number one Simona Halep is bidding for her first Grand Slam title in Saturday's final, taking on American Sloane Stephens who will be hoping to build on her US Open win last year.

How much is the prize money in the men and women's singles tournaments?

The winner in both the men and women's singles tournaments stands to take home an eye-watering €2.2m.

Why was Serena Williams not seeded?

Serena Williams has plummeted down the rankings during her maternity leave, meaning that she will have to start from scratch in the first round. The Women's Tennis Association is considering a rule change that would protect all seeds and rankings while female players are on maternity leave - but that won't come into effect until next year if the motion is passed.