The first Brit since Andy Murray to break into the top five in the world rankings, Draper is the fifth seed at Roland-Garros and some are tipping him to go all the way on the Paris clay.

He showed grit to battle from a set down against Italy's Mattia Bellucci to reach the second round of the French Open for the first time in his career.

Up next is firm home favourite and wily operator, 38-year-old Frenchman Gaël Monfils.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Jack Draper's next match at the French Open 2025.

When is Jack Draper playing at the French Open 2025?

Jack Draper will face French veteran Gaël Monfils in the second round of the French Open 2025.

The match will take place on Thursday 29th May. The time and court are yet to be confirmed.

We'll update this page with a specific time once the French Open 2025 order of play has been confirmed for Thursday.

Jack Draper results at the French Open 2025

First round

Jack Draper v Mattia Bellucci – 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Second round

Jack Draper v Gaël Monfils

