Novak Djokovic will undoubtedly enter the competition as favourite following his Australian Open triumph in conjunction with another Rafael Nadal injury issue.

The French Open is the next major on the ATP and WTA calendars with players adjusting their schedules to be fit and ready for the showdown at Roland-Garros.

Nadal was toppled by unseeded opposition in the second round after succumbing to another fitness problem, not long after recovering from a prior issue.

The men's game is in a state of flux as the old guard begin to wind down, other than Djokovic, who continues to punch in performances of the highest order.

Women's world No.1 Iga Swiatek suffered a shock early exit in Australia and will be determined to restore her form, though Aryna Sabalenka will be keen to kick on following her maiden Slam victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the French Open 2023.

When is the French Open 2023?

The French Open 2023 will begin on Sunday 28th May 2023 and run until the men's singles final on Sunday 11th June 2023.

French Open 2023 schedule

Qualifiers: Monday 22nd – Friday 26th May

First Round: Sunday 28th – Tuesday 30th May

Second Round: Wednesday 31st May – Thursday 1st June

Third Round: Friday 2nd – Saturday 3rd June

Fourth Round: Sunday 4th – Monday 5th June

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 6th – Wednesday 7th June

Semi-finals: Thursday 8th – Friday 9th June

Women's final: Saturday 10th June

Final: Sunday 11th June

