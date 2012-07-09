Yesterday’s four-set defeat to Roger Federer may have deprived Murray of the All England Club crown, but it certainly won him a legion of new fans. Millions of viewers watched him break down to the overwhelming applause from the crowd before composing himself to announce, "I’m going to try this and it’s not going to be easy…"

He was the gracious loser, congratulating Federer who’s "not bad for a 30-year-old" before moving on to his family and support team and lastly – and this is the really weepy bit – "you guys":

"Everybody always talks about the pressure of playing at Wimbledon – how tough it is. But it's not the people watching – they make it so much easier to play. The support’s been incredible so thank you."

As runner-up speeches go, it has to be one of the greats. The raw emotion that overcame the man from Dunblane ended years of failing to fully connect with his fans. He may have fallen at the last hurdle, but Murray has become a British hero and shown the cynics that just because someone isn't showing emotion on court, doesn’t mean he doesn’t feel it.

In case you missed it, here’s that speech: