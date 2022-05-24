The British teenager has qualified for the major competition in Paris for the first time in her fledgling career. She dispatched 17-year-old qualifier Linda Noskova following a tough battle.

Emma Raducanu is in uncharted territory at the French Open but will be feeling much more at ease after her maiden victory at Roland-Garros.

Raducanu lost the first set but struck back to win 6-7 7-5 6-1. She will be determined to put every ounce of experience she has gained over the last year to put in an admirable performance at Roland-Garros.

British tennis fans will be eager for Raducanu to enjoy another deep run in a Grand Slam with her 2000 WTA ranking points for winning the 2021 US Open set to expire this summer.

She is yet to live up to lofty expectations since her breakthrough tournament, but Raducanu is still a very young prospect with time on her side and mounting experience against the best in the world.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu's next match including what time she is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Emma Raducanu playing in the French Open?

Emma Raducanu plays her next match in the French Open 2022 at TBC UK time on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Check out more details on Raducanu's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Emma Raducanu next match

Second round

Wednesday 25th May 2022 – TBC UK time

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Emma Raducanu (12)

Sasnovich is ranked No.71 in the world down from her 2018 high of No.30 in the singles game. The 28-year-old Belarusian ace defeated Wang Xinyu in straight sets during the first round.

How to watch Emma Raducanu at the French Open

