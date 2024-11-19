Nadal was expected to participate in a doubles match, but has been selected to play for Spain in a singles clash to kick-start the tournament finals.

Of course, lots can change and, depending on how well he performs, we could be seeing repeat displays from Nadal throughout the week – or it could come to an abrupt end at any moment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Rafael Nadal's grand farewell at the Davis Cup Finals.

When is Rafael Nadal playing at the Davis Cup Finals?

Nadal is expected to face Botic van de Zandschulp in the very first match of the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage on Tuesday 19th November.

Play begins from around 4pm UK time, though this remains subject to change at short notice.

When is Rafael Nadal's last match before retiring?

Every match Nadal plays at the Davis Cup Finals could be his last for two reasons: the knockout format of the competition and potential injury issues.

Spain face Netherlands on Tuesday 19th November. Should they win that one, they will play the winner of Germany v Canada in a semi-final clash on Friday 22nd November. Should they progress to the final, they will play again on Sunday 24th November.

That gives Nadal a maximum of three matches left to play this week.

However, as mentioned, mid-match injuries or fitness concerns between matches could bring his career to an end at any moment.

How to watch and live stream Davis Cup Finals 2024 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the Davis Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.

The final will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button at 3pm on Sunday 24th November.

