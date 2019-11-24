Murray is featuring in singles matches to cap off a resurgent year for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament.

When is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals?

The tournament starts on Monday 18th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 24th November 2019.

For match times, see our schedule further down the page.

Where is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals held?

The Davis Cup Finals will be held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Davis Cup Finals schedule

All UK time

Final

Sunday 24th November

Afternoon session from 3:00pm

Canada v Spain

How to watch and live stream the Davis Cup in the UK

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

The TV schedule is as follows:

Monday 18th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd November: 10:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday 24th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.

Davis Cup Finals groups

Group A: France, Japan, Serbia

Group B: Croatia, Russia, Spain

Group C: Argentina, Chile, Germany

Group D: Belgium, Colombia, Australia

Group E: Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Great Britain

Group F: Italy, Canada, United States

Davis Cup Finals format

Teams in each group will play each other in best-of-three series' involving two singles and a doubles match to be played on the same day.

Teams with the most points will win each of the six groups, while the two highest-scoring second place teams will also advance to the quarter-finals.

Those eight teams will be paired off and enter a series of matches, winners progress to the semi-finals and so on until the final.

Who won the Davis Cup in 2018?

Croatia are the reigning Davis Cup champions after beating France 3-1 in the final.

The fourth seeds beat the favourites on French soil in Lille thanks to two victories from Marin Cilic and one from Borna Coric.

France's only point in the final came from Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeating Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in doubles.