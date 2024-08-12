The Serbian superstar defeated Alcaraz in the Olympic tennis gold medal match to prove he still has what it takes to topple rising sensations around him.

In the women's event, Iga Świątek remains way out in front of the pack in the WTA Rankings, though Coco Gauff will be keen to establish herself in the No. 2 spot ahead of the final major of 2024 on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Masters 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Cincinnati Masters 2024?

The tournament begins on Tuesday 13th August 2024 and runs until the final on Monday 19th August 2024.

Play begins from around 4pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Cincinnati Masters 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Cincinnati Masters 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

