Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff form a solid chasing pack seeking to claw their way towards the summit of women's tennis.

The ATP 500 tournament will see five of the world's top six players opt for China over the Japan Open, also taking place this week.

Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev occupy the top seeding spots for the tournament.

The battle for world No. 1 is seemingly over for now, with Sinner extending a 4,000-point lead over the pack thanks to a fruitful 2024.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the China Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the China Open 2024?

The WTA 1000 tournament starts on Wednesday 25th September 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 6th October 2024.

The ATP 500 tournament starts on Thursday 26th September 2024 and runs until the final on Wednesday 2nd October 2024.

Coverage begins from around 4am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream China Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the China Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

