Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the highest seed (3) in action as the first round continues on Tuesday, while Miami Open champion Jakub Menšík is up first on Centre Court and experienced head Roberto Bautista Agut is on Court 2.

Britain's Jamie Murray is in doubles action alongside American Rajeev Ram as the BMW Open 2025 fourth seeds take on Rohan Bopanna and Ben Shelton.

The first of four German ATP tournaments this season will have plenty of action on the clay for tennis fans to enjoy.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the BMW Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

BMW Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 15th April

All UK time.

Centre Court

Starts at 11am

Yannick Hanfmann [GER] (WC) v (6) Jakub Mensik [CZE]

Francisco Cerundolo [ARG] (5) v Jan-Lennard Struff [GER]

Daniel Dedura-Palomero [GER] (LL) v (8) Denis Shapovalov [CAN]

Mariano Navone [ARG] v (3) Felix Auger-Aliassime [CAN]​

Court 1

Starts at 11am

(7) Jiri Lehecka [CZE] v Luciano Darderi [ITA]

Justin Engel [GER] (WC) v Fabian Marozsan [HUN]

(4) Ugo Humbert [FRA] v Nicolas Jarry [CHI]

Jamie Murray [GBR] & Rajeev Ram [USA] (4) v Rohan Bopanna [IND] & Ben Shelton [USA]

Court 2

Starts at 11am

Roberto Bautista Agut [ESP] v Botic van de Zandschulp [NED] (LL)

Flavio Cobolli [ITA] v Alexander Shevchenko (LL)

Zizou Bergs [BEL] v Alexander Bublik [KAZ] (Q)

How to watch and live stream BMW Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the BMW Open live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

