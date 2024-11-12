Great Britain return to the competition for the first time since hosting in 2022 after missing out on last year's event.

Katie Boulter heads up the British team, with Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls in the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024?

The tournament starts on Wednesday 13th November 2024 and runs until the final on Wednesday 20th November 2024.

Play begins from around 9am and 3pm UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.

Great Britain's matches will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

Their first match is against Germany at 4pm on Friday 15th November. Should they progress, they will face Canada at 4pm on Sunday 17th November.

