Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 tennis order of play: Schedule today (Wednesday 13th November)
We bring you the full Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 tennis tournament schedule for today.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will pit some of the world's finest tennis players against one another this week.
World No. 2 Iga Świątek will lead Poland into the competition against host nation Spain in the opening match.
Paula Badosa is the top-ranked player for the home team, and she will be determined to overturn the odds in front of a partisan crowd.
Canada – along with three other nations – have been handed a bye to the quarter-finals, where they lie in wait for the winners of matches this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024.
Billie Jean King Cup Finals order of play today – Wednesday 13th November
All UK time.
First round
Wednesday 13th November
3pm
- Spain v Poland
Thursday 14th November
9am
- Japan v Romania
Not before 3pm
- Slovakia v USA
Friday 15th November
3pm
- Germany v Great Britain
Quarter-finals
Saturday 16th November
9am
- Italy v Winner of Japan/Romania
Not before 3pm
- Czech Republic v Winner of Spain/Poland
Sunday 17th November
9am
- Australia v Winner of Slovakia/USA
Not before 3pm
- Canada v Winner of Germany/Great Britain
Semi-finals
Monday 18th November
3pm
- SF1: Winner of Saturday's Quarter-finals
Tuesday 19th November
11am
- SF2: Winner of Sunday's Quarter-finals
Final
Wednesday 20th November
4pm
- Winners of SF1 v Winners of SF2
How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 on TV and live stream
You can tune in to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.
Great Britain's matches will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.
