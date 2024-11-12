Paula Badosa is the top-ranked player for the home team, and she will be determined to overturn the odds in front of a partisan crowd.

Canada – along with three other nations – have been handed a bye to the quarter-finals, where they lie in wait for the winners of matches this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals order of play today – Wednesday 13th November

All UK time.

First round

Wednesday 13th November

3pm

Spain v Poland

Thursday 14th November

9am

Japan v Romania

Not before 3pm

Slovakia v USA

Friday 15th November

3pm

Germany v Great Britain

Quarter-finals

Saturday 16th November

9am

Italy v Winner of Japan/Romania

Not before 3pm

Czech Republic v Winner of Spain/Poland

Sunday 17th November

9am

Australia v Winner of Slovakia/USA

Not before 3pm

Canada v Winner of Germany/Great Britain

Semi-finals

Monday 18th November

3pm

SF1: Winner of Saturday's Quarter-finals

Tuesday 19th November

11am

SF2: Winner of Sunday's Quarter-finals

Final

Wednesday 20th November

4pm

Winners of SF1 v Winners of SF2

How to watch Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 on TV and live stream

You can tune in to watch the Billie Jean King Cup Finals live on the Tennis Channel online.

Great Britain's matches will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

