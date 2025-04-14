There is British interest as well as qualifier Cam Norrie, who reached the quarter-finals of this event in 2024, gets his tournament under way against Karen Khachanov last on Pista Andrés Gimeno.

Fellow Brit Jacob Fearnley, who qualified as a lucky loser, has already booked in his place in the second round after beating Roberto Carballes Baena.

It's set to be an entertaining week for tennis fans as clay court season continues.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Barcelona Open 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Barcelona Open 2025 order of play – Tuesday 15th April

All UK time. Singles only.

Pista Rafa Nadal

Starts at 11am

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] v (PR) Reilly Opelka [USA]

(2) Casper Ruud [NOR] v (Q) Daniel Elahi Galán [COL]

Not before 4pm

(1) Carlos Alcaraz [ESP] v (Q) Ethan Quinn [USA]

(WC) Stan Wawrinka [SUI] v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina [ESP]

Pista Andrés Gimeno

Starts at 11am

(WC) Pablo Carreño Busta [ESP] v (7) Arthur Fils [FRA]

Tomás Martín Etcheverry [ARG] v (5) Alex de Minaur [AUS]

(9) Frances Tiafoe [USA] v Jaume Munar [ESP]

Karen Khachanov v (Q) Cameron Norrie [GBR]

Pista 2

Starts at 11am

Sebastián Báez [ARG] v (LL) Damir Džumhur [BIH]

(Q) Laslo Djere [SRB] v (LL) Arthur Rinderknech [FRA]

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona Open 2025 in the UK

You can watch the Barcelona Open live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.