Reigning champion and ATP Rankings world No.1 Jannik Sinner leads the way for the men, while his female counterpart – on both fronts – Aryna Sabalenka spearheads the women's seedings.

Sabalenka successfully dislodged Iga Swiatek from her perch after a lengthy spell atop the WTA Rankings.

British stars Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are seeded No. 15 and No. 22 respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2025.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2025 seeded players (Men)

Jannik Sinner Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Daniil Medvedev Casper Ruud Novak Djokovic Alex de Minaur Andrey Rublev Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Jack Draper Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe Hubert Hurkacz Karen Khachanov Arthur Fils Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda Alejandro Tabilo Jiri Lehecka Alexei Popyrin Tomas Machac Jordan Thompson Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Francisco Cerundolo Flavio Cobolli

Australian Open 2025 seeded players (Women)

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Jasmine Paolini Qinwen Zheng Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Emma Navarro Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Paula Badosa Diana Shnaider Anna Kalinskaya Mirra Andreeva Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko Marta Kostyuk Donna Vekic Madison Keys Karolina Muchova Victoria Azarenka Katie Boulter Magdalena Frech Yulia Putintseva Liudmila Samsonova Ekaterina Alexandrova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elina Svitolina Linda Noskova Leylah Fernandez Maria Sakkari Dayana Yastremska

