It's all change at the top of the tree going into the 2025 edition of the Australian Open.

One year ago, Novak Djokovic topped the men's singles seedings. He starts the tournament down in seventh following a lacklustre season by his lofty standards.

Reigning champion and ATP Rankings world No.1 Jannik Sinner leads the way for the men, while his female counterpart – on both fronts – Aryna Sabalenka spearheads the women's seedings.

Sabalenka successfully dislodged Iga Swiatek from her perch after a lengthy spell atop the WTA Rankings.

British stars Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are seeded No. 15 and No. 22 respectively.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2025.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2025 seeded players (Men)

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Alexander Zverev
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Casper Ruud
  7. Novak Djokovic
  8. Alex de Minaur
  9. Andrey Rublev
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Ugo Humbert
  15. Jack Draper
  16. Lorenzo Musetti
  17. Frances Tiafoe
  18. Hubert Hurkacz
  19. Karen Khachanov
  20. Arthur Fils
  21. Ben Shelton
  22. Sebastian Korda
  23. Alejandro Tabilo
  24. Jiri Lehecka
  25. Alexei Popyrin
  26. Tomas Machac
  27. Jordan Thompson
  28. Sebastian Baez
  29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  31. Francisco Cerundolo
  32. Flavio Cobolli

Australian Open 2025 seeded players (Women)

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Iga Swiatek
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Qinwen Zheng
  6. Elena Rybakina
  7. Jessica Pegula
  8. Emma Navarro
  9. Daria Kasatkina
  10. Danielle Collins
  11. Paula Badosa
  12. Diana Shnaider
  13. Anna Kalinskaya
  14. Mirra Andreeva
  15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  16. Jelena Ostapenko
  17. Marta Kostyuk
  18. Donna Vekic
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Karolina Muchova
  21. Victoria Azarenka
  22. Katie Boulter
  23. Magdalena Frech
  24. Yulia Putintseva
  25. Liudmila Samsonova
  26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  28. Elina Svitolina
  29. Linda Noskova
  30. Leylah Fernandez
  31. Maria Sakkari
  32. Dayana Yastremska
