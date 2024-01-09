British players Ryan Peniston, Jan Choinski and Oliver Crawford will be determined to force their way into the main draw by the end of the week.

In the women's qualifying campaign, Brits Harriet Dart and Heather Watson will be fancied to progress to the main tournament, but nothing is certain at this stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of how to watch Australian Open 2024 qualifying, including dates and TV channels.

When is Australian Open 2024 qualifying?

Australian Open 2024 qualifying runs from Monday 8th January 2024 until Thursday 10th January 2024 in local time.

In the UK, action begins at 11pm each night due to Melbourne being 11 hours ahead of London. This means Monday's qualifying in Australia will begin in the late hours of Sunday for British fans. We have converted all times and dates for a UK audience.

Australian Open 2024 qualifying schedule

All UK times and dates.

Sunday 7th January

From 11pm on discovery+

Monday 8th January

From 11pm on discovery+

Tuesday 9th January

From 11pm on discovery+

Wednesday 10th January

From 11pm on discovery+

How to watch and live stream Australian Open 2024 qualifying in the UK

Coverage of the Australian Open 2024 qualifying tournament will be extensively shown across discovery+.

discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Australian Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

