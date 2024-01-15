Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to defend her crown, it's hard to bet against world No.1 Iga Świątek, while US Open champion Coco Gauff will be brimming with confidence after securing her maiden Slam victory.

When is the Australian Open 2024 women's final?

When is the Australian Open 2024 women's final?

The Australian Open women's final will take place on Saturday 27th January 2024.

It will mark the end of the 112th edition of the Australian Open, the 56th in the Open Era.

What time is the Australian Open 2024 women's final?

The Australian Open women's final will start at 8:30am UK time.

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 women's final

Coverage of the Australian Open 2024 women's final will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Australian Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Who won the Australian Open last year?

Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open 2023 title following a terrific final collision with Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina – who defeated world No.1 Iga Świątek in the fourth round – claimed the first set before Sabalenka struck back to clinch the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Sabalenka toppled Elise Mertens and Belinda Bencic before meeting unseeded stars Donna Vekić and Magda Linette in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

