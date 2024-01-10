He told BBC Sport: "If I was in a situation like I was at the end of last year, then I probably wouldn't go again.

"But then if physically I'm doing well and my results are good and I'm playing well, then that's enjoyable and I could see myself still playing."

But what about the Australian Open in 2024?

Will Andy Murray play at the Australian Open 2024?

Will Andy Murray play at the Australian Open 2024?

Yes. Andy Murray will play at the Australian Open 2024.

The 36-year-old is fit and ready to play in Melbourne despite entering the tournament in a poor run of form.

Murray lost five of his last six matches in 2023, leading to the end of 2023. He didn't pick up a racket after October.

He started 2024 with another defeat. The British star won the first set against eventual Brisbane International champion Grigor Dimitrov before dropping the final two to exit in the first round.

Murray has enjoyed a steady climb in recent years since his well-documented hip surgery, settling around the early 40s in the ATP Rankings, and could flirt with the seeding positions should he go long in a major this year.

