Brits Liam Broady, Katie Boulter and Ryan Peniston are among the hopefuls aiming to gate-crash the Australian Open party.

Qualification for the Australian Open is under way as the final few contenders aim to scrape through into the main draw for the tournament.

Excitement is building ahead of the main competition with a fresh line-up of stars at the top of the billing hoping to make 2023 the year they truly lead the pack.

Rafael Nadal enters as top seed in the absence of injured world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. He is followed by Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic, while Felix Auger-Aliassime completes the top five.

No.26 seed Dan Evans and unseeded Andy Murray enter the draw with the ambitious target of reaching the second week, while Emma Raducanu's participation remains unclear due to injury issues.

Women's world No.1 Iga Swiatek enters 2023 determined to maintain her grip over the WTA Tour, though expectations are high for Coco Gauff to continue her march towards the very top of the game.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest Australian Open 2023 TV channel details as the tournament continues Down Under.

When is the Australian Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 runs from Monday 16th January 2023 until Sunday 29th January 2023.

Qualifying takes place from Monday 9th January and lasts for most of the week.

Australian Open 2023 TV channel in the UK

The Australian Open will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK.

Eurosport 1 and 2 will boast wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress.

Australian Open 2023 live stream in the UK

You can stream every match of the Australian Open 2023 live and on-demand on discovery+ – including extensive coverage of qualifying.

The discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

You can also add discovery+ Entertainment & Sport to your Amazon Prime Video account by signing up for the service as an add-on.

