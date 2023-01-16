The Spanish superstar made the most of Novak Djokovic's absence last year but has endured a torrid run of form dating back to the US Open.

Rafael Nadal enters the Australian Open as reigning champion, though his chances of victory have been played down going into the tournament Down Under.

He has lost six of his last seven competitive matches and hasn't defeated a top-50 player since Wimbledon, casting a degree of doubt over his chances in Melbourne.

Nadal enjoyed one of his most successful ever years in 2022 despite battling multiple injuries as he won the Australian Open and French Open as well as reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

He is the current World No.2 and will be determined to make the most of his time Down Under despite the presence of Djokovic.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Rafael Nadal's Australian Open 2023 tournament, including next match details and results.

When is Rafael Nadal playing at the Australian Open 2023?

Rafael Nadal's next match is against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

They will face each other at TBC UK time on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Rafael Nadal results at Australian Open 2023

First round – Monday 16th January

[1] Rafael Nadal 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 Jack Draper

Second round – 2:30am, Wednesday 18th January

[1] Rafael Nadal v Mackenzie McDonald

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast.