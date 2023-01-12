A new year brings plenty of opportunities and widespread unpredictability as players aim to shake off the cobwebs.

The Australian Open is ready to roll with some of the best players in the world ready to strut their stuff Down Under.

Who will make the biggest impact in the first major of the season? We're about to find out.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for the Australian Open 2023, including the favourites and players to watch.

Who will win the Australian Open 2023 men's singles?

Dark horse: Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios is back in town. The homegrown heroic villain can light up Rod Laver Arena like no other player. Civilians turn primal in the heat of battle, and the raucous atmosphere – of his own making – can provide him with either an enormous tailwind or headwind.

If his terrific 2022 revival can't inspire Kyrgios to pull it together in time for Melbourne, nothing will. The only man preventing Nick Kyrgios from winning a major is Nick Kyrgios. If he can maintain a relatively sharp level of discipline in the early rounds, the taste of glory would incentivise him further into the competition.

Contender: Felix Auger-Aliassime

It feels as though Auger-Aliassime has been a peripheral figure for many years, when in reality, he is a post-lockdown bloomer and still only 22 years old.

A hot streak between 2021 and 2022 saw the Canadian reach three successive quarter-finals, including a run to the semis at the US Open. 2023 is a huge year for Auger-Aliassime as he starts up in the world No.6 spot. He is well-positioned to kick-start his year with a bang.

Winner: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic returns to Australia with a huge point to prove. Victory here would rank among his finest ever, with the crowd set to ramp up hostilities against the man controversially deported from their country ahead of last year's tournament.

More like this

The Serbian simply must maintain his focus here. He can't allow outside noise to overwhelm him. A series of cool, confident performances, without reacting to the cauldron of fans, would turn the tide back in Djokovic's favour. He just needs to maintain a steely focus Down Under.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will win the Australian Open 2023 women's singles?

Dark horse: Coco Gauff

How brightly can Gauff's star shine? Right now, she looks like the force to be reckoned with... in five years time. However, her No.7 world ranking to begin 2023 suggests she is absolutely primed for a deep run in a major.

A final berth at the French and quarter-final place in the US Open last year have elevated Gauff from hot prospect to contender. There is only one hurdle left to surmount before Gauff can unleash her full potential, and that's adding a major to her mantelpiece.

Contender: Jessica Pegula

Pegula found great consistency in 2022 without truly hitting her peak. She reached three quarter-finals in last year's majors and has recorded back-to-back quarters in Australia.

The 28-year-old is a late bloomer, but blooming she absolutely is. If she can pick up her form where she left it, Pegula is well within touching distance of a maiden Grand Slam victory here.

Winner: Iga Swiatek

While Pegula found consistency at a high level in 2022, Swiatek found consistency at the very summit. She won two majors and reached a semi-final in 2022 to cement her place as the undisputed world No.1.

Women's tennis has undergone a period of flux. Serena Williams's career came in to land, while Ash Barty prematurely called it a day, and a host of outsiders have claimed Grand Slam titles in recent years. Swiatek has exploited the void and is the clear favourite to add more Slams to her cabinet this year, starting in Melbourne.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.