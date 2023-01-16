The British ace suffered an ankle injury in Auckland during the week prior to the first Grand Slam of 2023, but has since made a full recovery, confirmed by her victory over Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu has made a bright start to her Australian Open 2023 adventure just days after many feared her tournament was over before it started.

However, she faces a monumental task in the second round with a draw against hotly-favoured No.7 seed Coco Gauff, who is primed for a massive season on the tour.

Raducanu suffered a massive rankings plunge in 2022 after her points from winning the 2021 US Open were wiped off her slate.

She fell from a height of N0.10 in July 2022 to her current position as No.77 and will be determined to have a strong competition here.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu's Australian Open 2023 tournament, including next match details and results.

When is Emma Raducanu playing at the Australian Open 2023?

Emma Raducanu's next match is against Coco Gauff in the second round.

They will face each other at TBC UK time on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Emma Raducanu results at Australian Open 2023

First round – Monday 16th January

Emma Raducanu 6-3 6-2 Tamara Korpatsch

Second round – TBC, Wednesday 18th January

Emma Raducanu v Coco Gauff [7]

