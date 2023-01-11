The first major of the year will jolt the ATP Tour and WTA Tour calendars into life from Monday onwards – an ideal chance for players like Raducanu to inject fresh confidence into their game.

Emma Raducanu faces a tense week as she gingerly prepares for the Australian Open 2023, though there is no guarantee she will actually play in Melbourne.

However, injury issues have crept up on the British No. 1 once again with Raducanu's current status under constant monitoring from her team and fans around the world.

British fans will especially hope that Raducanu can get her season off to a strong start after she plummeted down the rankings and out of the seeded spots once her 2021 US Open victory points were wiped off the slate last September.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest news about Emma Raducanu's injury ahead of the Australian Open 2023.

Emma Raducanu injury news

Raducanu has endured terrible fortune with injury issues over the last year, and her woes have continued into 2023.

The British No. 1 shed tears as she retired from a match in Auckland last week with an ankle injury. She appeared to slide awkwardly and rolled her ankle in "slippery" conditions during the match.

Following the retirement, she said: "I just had an accident on the court, which I don’t know what I could have done to prevent that, so I’m just taking it a day at a time honestly and every single day try as best as possible to see and make progress. We’ll see."

Will Emma Raducanu play at the Australian Open?

Raducanu's latest injury has thrown her start of the 2023 calendar into turmoil, but she has not been officially ruled out of the Australian Open just yet.

On Tuesday, Raducanu said she was taking things "day by day" and said she is "not expecting too much" from the tournament, even if she makes the grade.

She appeared on the practice courts in Melbourne on Wednesday without an ankle support, boosting hopes she will be fit and ready when the tournament rolls around on Monday.

