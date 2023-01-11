Britain will be well represented Down Under with a cluster of Brits set to star in Melbourne in both the men's and women's singles tournaments.

The Australian Open 2023 is going full steam ahead, with qualifying well underway and the main draw coming up.

There's a chance we could see nine players from the UK in the main draw, though two must win their qualifying finals to reach the tournament proper.

Cam Norrie is the highest-ranked player of the crop going into the first major of the year as No.11 seed. Dan Evans is seeded No.25, while Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Jack Draper are unseeded.

In the women's game, Emma Raducanu enters the tournament unseeded after plunging down the rankings following her US Open victory points being swept off the board. She will be joined by Harriet Dart in the first round.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players in action at the Australian Open.

Which British players are at the Australian Open 2023?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.

Andy Murray

Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)

Cam Norrie

Status: No.11 seed in Round 1 (men's)

Dan Evans

Status: No.25 seed in Round 1 (men's)

Emma Raducanu

Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (women's)

Harriet Dart

Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (women's)

Jack Draper

Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)

Jodie Burrage

Status: Qualifying final v Selena Janicijevic (women's)

Kyle Edmund

Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)

Yuriko Miyazaki

Status: Qualifying final v CoCo Vandeweghe (women's)

Eliminated British players at the Australian Open 2023

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Heather Watson

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)

Katie Boulter

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)

Katie Swan

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)

Liam Broady

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)

Paul Jubb

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)

Ryan Peniston

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)

Sonay Kartal

Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)

