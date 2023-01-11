Australian Open 2023 British players: Which Brits are in Melbourne?
Your complete guide to British players at the Australian Open 2023.
The Australian Open 2023 is going full steam ahead, with qualifying well underway and the main draw coming up.
Britain will be well represented Down Under with a cluster of Brits set to star in Melbourne in both the men's and women's singles tournaments.
There's a chance we could see nine players from the UK in the main draw, though two must win their qualifying finals to reach the tournament proper.
Cam Norrie is the highest-ranked player of the crop going into the first major of the year as No.11 seed. Dan Evans is seeded No.25, while Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Jack Draper are unseeded.
In the women's game, Emma Raducanu enters the tournament unseeded after plunging down the rankings following her US Open victory points being swept off the board. She will be joined by Harriet Dart in the first round.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players in action at the Australian Open.
Which British players are at the Australian Open 2023?
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.
Andy Murray
Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)
Cam Norrie
Status: No.11 seed in Round 1 (men's)
Dan Evans
Status: No.25 seed in Round 1 (men's)
Emma Raducanu
Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (women's)
Harriet Dart
Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (women's)
Jack Draper
Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)
Jodie Burrage
Status: Qualifying final v Selena Janicijevic (women's)
Kyle Edmund
Status: Unseeded in Round 1 (men's)
Yuriko Miyazaki
Status: Qualifying final v CoCo Vandeweghe (women's)
Eliminated British players at the Australian Open 2023
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.
Heather Watson
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)
Katie Boulter
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)
Katie Swan
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)
Liam Broady
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)
Paul Jubb
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)
Ryan Peniston
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (men's)
Sonay Kartal
Status: Eliminated in qualifying (women's)
