Australian Open 2020 Day 11 schedule - Thursday's Order of Play
The biggest match of the Australian Open gets underway on Day 11 as Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic go head-to-head in the Australian Open semi-finals on Day 11 in the showpiece match of the tournament so far.
Ash Barty and Simona Halep also have matches on Rod Laver Arena this Thursday as they strengthen their bids for the women's title.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for Day 11.
Australian Open Day 11 schedule
Thursday 30th January
All UK time. Selected courts. All times approximate – subject to change
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00am
I. Dodig (4)/F. Polasek (4) v M. Purcell/L. Saville
Not before 3:00am
A. Barty (1) v S. Kenin (14)
Not before 4:30am
S. Halep (4) v G. Muguruza
From 8:30am
R. Federer (3) v N. Djokovic (2)
TBA v TBA (Legends)
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00am
R. Ram (11)/J. Salisbury (11) v A. Bublik/M. Kukushkin
B. Krejcikova (5)/N. Mektic (5) v N. Kichenok/R. Bopanna
L. Chan (6)/I. Dodig (6) v G. Dabrowski (3)/H. Kontinen (3)
D. Alcott/H. Davidson v A. Lapthorne/D. Wagner (Wheelchair Doubles Final)