The ATP Finals begin on Sunday in Turin as the world's finest men's tennis players duel for the season-ending title.

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner returns to home soil in a bid to defend his title, but faces stern opposition in the shape of his blossoming rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

While the pair are usually jovial and amicable on court together, they remain each other's only stumbling block in the pursuit of total domination.

Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime make up the full set of singles stars in action.

In the doubles competition, British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool enter the tournament as favourites, while compatriots Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are also in the hunt for glory. Brit Henry Patten enters as No. 2 alongside Finnish doubles partner Harri Heliövaara.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the ATP Finals 2025 tennis tournament.

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals 2025 in the UK

You can watch the ATP Finals 2025 live on Sky Sports.

The tournament starts on Sunday 9th November 2025 and runs until Sunday 12th November 2025.

Play begins around 10:30am UK time running through most of the day, with various tournaments across the world broadcast on Sky.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

