The ATP Finals 2025 has arrived with eight of the finest singles players and doubles pairs in action in Turin across the next week.

Ad

This afternoon, men's world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes to the court opposite Australia's Alex de Minaur in what is sure to be a must-watch game, while Germany's Alexander Zverev and USA's Ben Shelton go head-to-head later tonight.

For Alcaraz, every game counts as he seeks to hold onto that coveted No. 1 spot by the end of the year, with chief rival Jannik Sinner nipping at his heels. The pair were comically photographed wrestling control of the ATP trophy as the tournament got underway.

And for those interested in the fortunes of Britain's best and brightest tennis stars, you can see doubles pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool play their first game of the ATP Finals from 5pm.

There's no doubt that fans across the world will be excited to see how the 2025 ATP Tour comes in to land with a host of big match-ups in store.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the ATP Finals 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

ATP Finals 2025 order of play – Sunday 9th November

All UK time. ATP Singles matches only.

Centre Court

From 10:30am

[3] Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG) v [6] Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz (GER)

From 1pm

[1] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v [7] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

From 5pm

[1] Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v [7] Simone Bolleli and Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Estimated 7:30pm

[3] Alexander Zverev (GER) v [5] Ben Shelton (USA)

How to watch and live stream the ATP Finals 2025 in the UK

The tournament starts on Sunday 9th November and runs until the final on Sunday 16th November 2025.

Play begins around 10:30am UK time.

You can watch the ATP Finals 2025 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.