ATP Finals 2024 tennis: TV channel and live stream

This is the first time since 2001 that none of the Big Three – Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – will take part in the event.

The ATP Finals is the only appropriate way to wrap up the elite men’s tennis tour for the season – though it will feel distinctly different this time around.

Djokovic withdrew from the event last week citing injury issues, Federer has long since retired and Nadal will call time on his career at the Davis Cup Finals.

Fear not. The old guard may have fallen, but the new generation of stars finally looks ready to take up the mantle.

World No.1 Jannik Sinner is the favourite going into this one, though Carlos Alcaraz will be snapping at his heels among a range of dark horse contenders for the crown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the ATP Finals 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the ATP Finals 2024?

The tournament starts on Sunday 10th November 2024 and runs until the final on Sunday 17th November 2024.

Play begins from around 11:30am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals 2024 in the UK

You can watch the ATP Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £46 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

