No.2 seed Alexander Zverev is the top-rated star on court today as he faces Andrey Rublev.

The competition takes on a fresh look in 2024, as it's the first edition since 2001 to not contain one of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

However, it's a credit to the current crop of rising stars that we'll still witness plenty of high-class, high-quality, high-octane drama in 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the ATP Finals 2024.

ATP Finals order of play today – Monday 11th November

All UK time.

Day 1: Monday 11th November

Start 10:30am

[1] Pavic / Arevalo v [8] Krawietz / Pütz

Start 1pm

[3] Carlos Alcaraz v [6] Casper Ruud

Start 5pm

[4] Vavassori / Bolelli v [6] Ebden / Bopanna

Start 7:30pm

[2] Alexander Zverev v [8] Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals 2024 schedule

Round robin: Sunday 10th-Friday 15th November

Semi-finals: Saturday 16th November

Final: Sunday 17th November

How to watch ATP Finals 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the ATP Finals 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.