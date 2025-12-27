Women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, a seven-time winner on the ATP Tour, will take to the court for a modern 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition match at the end of December.

Ad

It's been more than 50 years since Billie Jean King famously defeated Bobby Riggs in a historic contest that drew 90 million viewers.

Sabalenka, the back-to-back WTA Player of the Year and a four-time major winner, is confident she can repeat the feat and has warned her opponent she wants to "kick his ass".

Injuries have restricted Kyrgios to just five matches this season and seen his world ranking plummet to 673. The 30-year-old, a former major finalist, is targetting a return at the Australian Open and has suggested he won't need to be at 100% to win.

The pair will contest a three-set match, including a 10-point tie break if necessary, with some rule changes made by the organisers, Evolve. Sabalenka's court will be 9% smaller, while players will only be allowed one serve.

The match has proven controversial, with many suggesting it is bad for women's tennis, but there is likely to be plenty of interest when the players meet on Sunday 28th December.

RadioTimes.com brings everything you need to know about how to watch the Battle of the Sexes match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios.

Aryna Sabalenka. Getty Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

What TV channel is Sabalenka v Kyrgios on?

Fans can tune into watch the Battle of the Sexes match on BBC One from 3:45pm on Sunday 28th December 2025.

The match is due to start at 4pm UK time, which is 8pm local time at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

Clare Balding will front coverage of Aryna Sabalenka v Nick Kyrgios, while Andrew Cotter is set to be the lead commentator.

Sabalenka v Kyrgios TV and live stream coverage

You can also live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.