❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to watch Sabalenka v Kyrgios: Battle of the Sexes live stream and TV channel in UK
The controversial clash pits the women's World No. 1 against the former men's major finalist...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 27 December 2025 at 7:00 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad