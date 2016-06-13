Andy Murray plays tennis with David Beckham's son Romeo
Want Britain's number one to give you a tennis lesson? Easy – as long as your dad played for England...
Euro 2016 may be in full swing, but clearly David Beckham's son Romeo is clearly devoting his energies to another sport.
The son of the former England star popped down to the Queen's Tennis Club on Monday to practise his racquet skills... with Andy Murray.
Dad David watched on as his second eldest son took on the British number one on the grass courts – play is suspended thanks to the 'great' British summer.
Earlier this year Victoria Beckham posted a photo on Instagram of Romeo in action, saying that he was a "true sportsman".
David meanwhile has also admitted his eye has been caught by other sports, telling Radio Times last December that he prefers watching rugby to football.
England meanwhile, continue their Euro 2016 campaign this Thursday against Wales, live on BBC1 at 2pm.