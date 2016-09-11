She's the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics, then it was Isabel Barr in shooting and athletics.

But what did she do between the two events? Watched Samuel L. Jackson's 2005 inspiration sports movie of course.

"I watched Coach Carter, it’s like the best film ever!" she laughed to the BBC.

More like this

Of the amazing double medal scoop she said she was crying “tears of joy".

"I knew I had the potential, but actually doing it..."

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the Games Hannah Cockroft won gold in the T34 100m with 15-year-old teammate Kare Adenegan taking silver and Andy Lewis won gold in the PT2 Para-triathlon. Team GB now boasts 15 gold medals and 35 overall.