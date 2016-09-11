Team GB's Kadeena Cox: two medals, two sports and still time to watch Coach Carter
Cox makes history with a gold in the velodrome and a bronze on the track and still finds time to watch Samuel L. Jackson in "the best film ever"
Team GB's Kadeena Cox has made history at the Paralympic Games in Rio winning a medal in two different sports and still managed to find time to watch Coach Carter in between.
Cox took bronze in the T38 100m athletics on Friday before returning on Saturday to take gold in the cycling women’s time trial final C4-5. She set a new world record while she was at it at 34.598 (previously 36.004).
She's the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics, then it was Isabel Barr in shooting and athletics.
But what did she do between the two events? Watched Samuel L. Jackson's 2005 inspiration sports movie of course.
"I watched Coach Carter, it’s like the best film ever!" she laughed to the BBC.
More like this
Of the amazing double medal scoop she said she was crying “tears of joy".
"I knew I had the potential, but actually doing it..."
Elsewhere in the Games Hannah Cockroft won gold in the T34 100m with 15-year-old teammate Kare Adenegan taking silver and Andy Lewis won gold in the PT2 Para-triathlon. Team GB now boasts 15 gold medals and 35 overall.