The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battled for supremacy in an unlikely Super Bowl match-up in 2022 with neither side particularly accustomed to the grooves and curves of the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Super Bowl is the showpiece event on the US sporting calendar with a rich history of stunning moments and superstar players emerging to claim victory – sometimes on more than one occasion.

And it was the Rams who came out on top 23-20 in a tight game at the SoFi Stadium. That victory marks their second Super Bowl triumph in history.

The Bengals have never won the big game in their history, while the Rams have suffered a drought and finally brought purpose to their dusty trophy cabinet.

Tom Brady is the unmatched king of the NFL with seven Super Bowl titles to his name, more than any other player and any other team in history.

But who are the top teams in Super Bowl history? Check out the full list of winners and how many championships have been won by each franchise.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on Super Bowl winners throughout history.

Super Bowl winners

(Total Super Bowl appearances in brackets)

Six wins

Patriots (11)

Steelers (8)

Five wins

Cowboys (8)

49ers (7)

Four wins

Green Bay Packers (5)

Giants (5)

Three wins

Broncos (8)

Redskins/Football Team/Commanders (5)

Raiders (5)

Two wins

Rams (5)

Dolphins (5)

Colts (4)

Chiefs (4)

Ravens (2)

Buccaneers (2)

One win

Seahawks (3)

Eagles (3)

Bears (2)

Jets (1)

Saints (1)

Vikings (4)

No wins

Bills (4)

Bengals (3)

Panthers (2)

Falcons (2)

Chargers (1)

Oilers/Titans (1)

Cardinals (1)

