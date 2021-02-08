The Weeknd Super Bowl memes take over the internet

The Super Bowl is synonymous with chicken wings, more red, white and blue than you thought possible, the halftime show, Tom Brady, the glitz, the glam, booing Roger Goodell until your thoat is sore and occasionally a football game.

In recent years, a fresh phenomenon has attached itself to the Super Bowl. Yep, we’re talking about the memes. You can’t watch a Super Bowl now without spotting the birth of clips that will remain with us until the internet implodes.

Long breaks in play, stoppages and pauses buy plenty of time for razor-witted fans to step up and deliver the goods, and while 2021 hasn’t been a normal year for anyone so far, Michelin-star Super Bowl memes have been freshly served this evening.

Halftime show performer The Weeknd has provided a rich and fertile land for meme farmers to cultivate and generate produce from, and we’ve rounded up some of the very best from the Super Bowl in 2021.

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

Frozone looking for his super suit pic.twitter.com/12PnKGLjeH — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) February 8, 2021

trying to navigate twitter through all the weeknd memes pic.twitter.com/RbuSd7Q4Ny — stonk (@stevetanks) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find a good joke to use with the weeknd SuperBowl meme pic.twitter.com/Hp66703bbw — kay (@deadwebsite) February 8, 2021

My toddler looking for any open doors or unlocked baby gates pic.twitter.com/larPLqMdFL — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) February 8, 2021

