While the biggest occasion in the American sporting calendar may seem exclusive, growing legions of British fans brave the late night to soak up every moment of drama.

The Super Bowl may seem to be in the distance, but the weeks will slip away and before you know it, we'll all be sitting in our pyjamas with a bucket of nachos and a Budweiser or three. Well, some of us.

Monday morning never seems less appealing than after Super Bowl Sunday, but the annual ritual continues to sweep up die-hards and casual fans alike.

Rihanna has just been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, adding fuel to the sparks of excitement that are already flickering over the big game.

NFL teams are back in action for the 2022 season, and two of them are on the road to the Super Bowl - but who will make the cut?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for Super Bowl 2023, including date, time and location.

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The Super Bowl 2023 takes place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

The game has traditionally been held on the first Sunday in February between 2004 and 2021. However, due to scheduling changes that include adding a whole extra game to the regular season, the slot has been pushed back by one week for the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl 2023 kick-off time

The Super Bowl will kick off at 11:30pm in the UK.

Of course, that is much later than the 4:30pm start time enjoyed by fans inside the stadium in Arizona.

It will be an earlier Super Bowl than most due to the fact it is being played further west – two time zones further back than Eastern Time, which usually dictates schedules in the US.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023 held?

Super Bowl LVII will be held in Glendale, Arizona in 2023.

The game will be played at the State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, which boasts a 63,400 capacity which is expandable to 72,200 for big events - and they don't come any bigger than this one.

