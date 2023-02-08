Brand new behemoths continue to spring up across the land with fresh, state-of-the-art stadiums generally favoured by the NFL to host the Super Bowl in their first couple of years after opening.

The United States of America: the land of the free, the Super Bowl and some of the greatest sports stadiums the world has ever seen.

Last year saw the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles given a starring role after opening in 2020, while the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta and US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis have each been christened with the Super Bowl in recent times.

The new Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas, home to the relocated Raiders, also opened in 2020 but is not scheduled to host the Super Bowl until 2024, meaning another relatively old stadium has leaped in to fill the gap.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Super Bowl stadium in 2023.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Where is the Super Bowl held in 2023?

The Super Bowl will be held in Glendale, Arizona this year. The area last hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, a relatively short space of time to host the event twice.

Super Bowl stadium and capacity

State Farm Stadium – home of the Arizona Cardinals – will host the Super Bowl for the third time in history.

It hosted the 2008 and 2015 Super Bowl games under the guise of University of Phoenix Stadium before State Farm assumed naming rights.

The venue has a maximum capacity of 72,200 for NFL games. It usually tops out at 63,400 for regular season games, though it has the ability to be bumped up for the Super Bowl.

The stadium was constructed with a retractable pitch that can slide into the stadium. Getty Images

