Super Bowl 2022 presenters on BBC and Sky Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals head into the showdown as underdogs against the glitzy Los Angeles Rams, who are playing in their home stadium for the big match-up.

The Super Bowl is under way with BBC and Sky Sports each beaming comprehensive coverage into our living rooms all evening.

You're in safe hands whichever channel you choose to soak up the drama. BBC boast a current NFL star and Sky Sports have a couple of insiders live from the Super Bowl 2022 stadium.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Super Bowl 2022 presenters across BBC and Sky Sports.

Super Bowl 2022 on TV – full guide, UK times and more

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Super Bowl presenters on BBC

Nat Coombs leads the BBC presenting line-up. Coombs has plenty of pedigree on the NFL stage with years of BBC and Channel 4 experience behind him.

He is joined by two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora and former NFL star Jason Bell in the studio. The pair are usually found with Dan Walker on weekly episodes of The NFL Show.

For one night only, the boys are joined by Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada. He has enjoyed a staggering rise after arriving in the UK from Nigeria at the age of 10.

He picked up American Football in the UK around 2014 and was given a shot with the Dallas Cowboys a year later.

He has made 62 NFL appearances for the Carolina Panthers and the Bills, including the wild playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Super Bowl presenters on Sky Sports

Neil Reynolds is a familiar face in the Sky Sports studio. He presents coverage of weekly regular season games and is spearheading the line-up for the Super Bowl.

He is joined in the studio by coach Jeff Reinebold and Shaun Gayle, Super Bowl winner during a terrific 10-year career with the Chicago Bears between 1984 and 1994.

They are joined by former NFL ace Brian Baldinger and guest star Good Morning Football presenter Kay Adams, who are both beaming in live from the SoFi Stadium.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.