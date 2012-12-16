If you hadn't heard of Katherine Grainger before London 2012, you'll certainly recognise her name now. The 37-year-old Scottish athlete is now Britain's most successful female rower - and the first ever British woman to gain medals in four consecutive Olympic Games. And this summer, after taking home silver from Sydney, Athens and Beijing, she finally added a gold medal to her collection at her home Olympics.

Advertisement

“This year was all about Girl Power," says Katherine. "Everything from the Queen’s Jubilee to the Spice Girls being the highlight of the Olympics Closing Ceremony. And the girls dominated the Olympics and Paralympics so a female SPOTY winner would be a great way to top it all off. It would be brilliant for this summer to inspire women in sport.