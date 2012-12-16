Sports Personality 2012: Katherine Grainger - "This year was all about Girl Power"
Katherine Grainger MBE won a gold in the women's double sculls at this summer's Games
If you hadn't heard of Katherine Grainger before London 2012, you'll certainly recognise her name now. The 37-year-old Scottish athlete is now Britain's most successful female rower - and the first ever British woman to gain medals in four consecutive Olympic Games. And this summer, after taking home silver from Sydney, Athens and Beijing, she finally added a gold medal to her collection at her home Olympics.
“This year was all about Girl Power," says Katherine. "Everything from the Queen’s Jubilee to the Spice Girls being the highlight of the Olympics Closing Ceremony. And the girls dominated the Olympics and Paralympics so a female SPOTY winner would be a great way to top it all off. It would be brilliant for this summer to inspire women in sport.
“I still haven’t come down from our win and it has been three months now! It was a lot of years in the making and a dream come true ending. With it being a home Olympics, the awareness and reaction has been so immense that my feet have barely touched the ground since.”
Her moment
Gold in the women's double sculls, London Olympics
What the commentator said
"The nation expected, Great Britain delivered. Olympic champions! Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins, and there isn't a pair more deserving of this result."
Who would be your Sports Personality?
"Jessica Ennis would be a worthy winner: she's an all-round athlete at her peak and well deserving of the honour."
