On top of that, while backstage, the winner will be crowned as ‘Champ’ with a replica title of their choice.

To enter the prize draws and be in with a chance of winning, visit: www.sportrelief.com/prizeathon.

Entries close on 12th April, and will cost £10 per entry, with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.

The money raised by the prize draw will help tackle issues such as domestic abuse, mental health stigma, homelessness and child poverty, both in the UK and around the world.