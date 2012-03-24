As the total was revealed at 1:30am this morning, show host Fearne Cotton said: "What an amazing, stunning total. We always hope to beat the previous amount, but to do it so spectacularly is just incredible.

"Huge thanks to the British public who, once again, have shown enormous generosity to help those in need."

The telethon, which commanded BBC1's airwaves for the majority of Friday evening, was the culmination of months of fund raising activities by the general public and celebrities. An average audience of 5.8 million people tuned in to BBC1 between 7pm and 10pm to watch the prime time section of Sport Relief, with viewing figures peaking at 7.6 million.

Highlights of Sport Relief 2012 can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.

You can still donate to Sport Relief with a credit or debit card by phone via 03457 910910 or online at sportrelief.com.