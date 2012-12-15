Swansea play Spurs on Sunday (1.30pm, SS1) in the Premier League.Tottenham’s2-1 loss to Everton despite being up 1-0 after 90 minutes checked what was beginning to look like a strong top four challenge. Defoe in particular has had no problems finding the net with five goals in his last five matches, but Swansea have an even sharper shooter in Michu, who’s scored six in six.

Newcastle’s form on the other hand has been woeful, with one solitary win in ten matches. The only positive they can take going into their Saturday game against Man City (12.45pm, SS2) is that City may still be feeling deflated after Samir Nasir’s wimpish performance in the wall cost them dear in last week’s derby.

Nasri’s former team Arsenal also looking decidedly wet after Bradford humiliated them in the League Cup last Tuesday. Gervinho’s open goal miss was laughable – Arsene Wenger failed to see the funny side, and for good reason. If the Arsenal manager can’t ensure a win against relegation threatened Reading on Monday (8pm, SS1) then his 16 year reign will have sunk to a new, career-threatening low.

Boxing, football and England’s flourishing play against India in the cricket (continuing from 6am Saturday, SS1) remain the preserve of satellite TV. BBC keep the Olympic faith with coverage of the Gymnastics World Cup this Saturday (1.30pm, BBC1), where Team GB’s Bronze medallist Kristian Thomas reminds us that not all Olympic athletes have been cashing in on post-2012 celebrity. Will Louis Smith be watching?

Also on TV

Heineken Cup Rugby: Ospreys v Toulouse (Saturday, Sky Sports 1, k/o 1.45pm)

Leinster v Clermont Auvergne (Saturday, Sky Sports 1, k/o 3.40pm)

Ulster v Northampton Saints (Saturday, Sky Sports 1, k/o 6pm)

Castres v Glasgow Warriors (Sunday, Sky Sports 2, k/o 12.45pm)

Saracens v Toulouse (Sunday, Sky Sports 2, k/o 3pm)

Premier League Football: West Bromwich Albion v West Ham (Sunday, Sky Sports 1, k/o 1.30pm)

League Cup Football: Leeds Utd v Chelsea (Wednesday, Sky Sports 1, 7.45pm)