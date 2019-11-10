A survey of over 1,500 global RadioTimes.com users found nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of people have skipped an important event to watch sport on TV.

For those who specified the reason, the most popular activity to skip was drinks or dinner with friends and family with a whopping 36 per cent of the vote, while 5 per cent had no qualms with admitting to having missed a funeral.

The daily grind has proven no barrier to watching sport for some folks with 18 per cent admitting to skipping work.

Birthday parties are also a popular ‘no-go’ zone for sports fans (15 per cent), while some of our audience even missed weddings (9 per cent) and holidays (8per cent) to follow their team on TV.